Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.24 million. On average, analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.31. 389,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,054. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $121,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,121.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $121,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,121.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $276,648.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,139.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,560. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

