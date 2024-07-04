Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $9,882,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $9,882,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 637,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,997,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA stock opened at $127.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $136.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.08.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 127.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 21.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 11.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.