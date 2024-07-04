Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $9,882,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $9,882,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 637,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,997,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Carvana Stock Performance
CVNA stock opened at $127.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $136.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.08.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 127.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 21.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 11.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.