Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 728,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,205,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRDF

Cardiff Oncology Stock Up 8.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $100.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 54.54% and a negative net margin of 6,594.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,921,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 32.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 172,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 42,180 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 37.2% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 42,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter worth $53,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.