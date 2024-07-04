Capital Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,217 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 66,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 133,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 197,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.85. 80,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,948. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.10.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

