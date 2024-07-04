Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $17.22 on Monday. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.38. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 116.45% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $87.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 23,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $428,508.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,456,710.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Zai Lab news, CFO Yajing Chen sold 2,154 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $38,556.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ying Du sold 23,939 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $428,508.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,142,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,456,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,043 over the last ninety days. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Zai Lab by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,684,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,061,000 after purchasing an additional 465,337 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,336,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,829 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,428,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,924,000 after acquiring an additional 387,729 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,599,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,630,000 after acquiring an additional 108,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,072,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

