Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.31.

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

