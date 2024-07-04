Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Director Sells $12,711.03 in Stock

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) Director Theresa Yanofsky sold 1,983 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $12,711.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,186 shares in the company, valued at $167,852.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Canopy Growth Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 185.77%. The company had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CGC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,718,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $13,149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.