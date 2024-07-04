Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Acquired by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cannae by 10.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cannae by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cannae by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 61,628 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Cannae during the third quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 22.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CNNE traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 253,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,814. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Cannae Announces Dividend

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.94). Cannae had a negative net margin of 74.62% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 23,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $474,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,829.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cannae news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 25,752 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $499,073.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,158.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 23,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $474,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,829.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,802 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,112. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

