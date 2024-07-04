California Resources (NYSE:CRC) and Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Head to Head Contrast

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) and Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for California Resources and Barnwell Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 2 5 0 2.71 Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

California Resources currently has a consensus target price of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.07%. Given California Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe California Resources is more favorable than Barnwell Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $2.80 billion 1.29 $564.00 million $3.49 15.16 Barnwell Industries $25.27 million 0.94 -$960,000.00 ($0.33) -7.21

This table compares California Resources and Barnwell Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Barnwell Industries. Barnwell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than California Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and Barnwell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources 11.34% 11.00% 5.91% Barnwell Industries -13.29% -18.20% -9.39%

Volatility and Risk

California Resources has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barnwell Industries has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

California Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Barnwell Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. California Resources pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barnwell Industries pays out -3.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of California Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

California Resources beats Barnwell Industries on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the wholesale power market and utility sector; and developing various carbon capture and storage projects in California. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Long Beach, California.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc. acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates threes water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; and drills water and water monitoring wells of varying depths. Further, it installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes trillium flow technologies. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

