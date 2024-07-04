C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.99 and last traded at $28.56. Approximately 1,878,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,351,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk raised shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities upgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

C3.ai Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.45 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. Equities analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $82,817.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AI. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in C3.ai by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 2,547.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after purchasing an additional 862,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after buying an additional 66,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,477,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,383,000 after acquiring an additional 659,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

