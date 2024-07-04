Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.83.
A number of research firms have recently commented on BC. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 15th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 249.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 347.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 43,700.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.32. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.52.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 31.23%.
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
