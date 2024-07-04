Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.63

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$33.63 and traded as high as C$36.02. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$33.85, with a volume of 371,059 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 4.8 %

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.63. The stock has a market cap of C$10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -307.94%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

