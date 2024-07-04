Brokerages Set Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) PT at C$30.07

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MFI shares. National Bankshares set a C$29.00 target price on Maple Leaf Foods and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MFI

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

Shares of MFI stock opened at C$22.65 on Thursday. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of C$21.52 and a twelve month high of C$31.63. The stock has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.23, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$23.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.74.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.7709368 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -676.92%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.