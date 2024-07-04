Brokerages Set First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target at $21.00

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

FHB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FHB

First Hawaiian Price Performance

NASDAQ FHB opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.99.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.41 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Institutional Trading of First Hawaiian

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,351,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,689,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,509,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,082,000 after purchasing an additional 668,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,251,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,458,000 after purchasing an additional 207,652 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.