Brokerages Set Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Target Price at $64.29

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.29.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $61.60 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

