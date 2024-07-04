Brokerages Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Target Price at $72.13

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.13.

BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BUD opened at $60.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.05. The firm has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.8722 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.31%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

