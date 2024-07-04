Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,729.22 and last traded at $1,729.22. 3,995,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 5,189,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,657.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,658.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,673.04.

Broadcom Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,459.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,315.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Shares of Broadcom are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,343.14, for a total transaction of $4,029,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,371,521.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,864 shares of company stock worth $7,910,666. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

