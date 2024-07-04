Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) Trading 17.8% Higher

Shares of Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) traded up 17.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 8,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Broad Street Realty Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47.

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter. Broad Street Realty had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 51.49%.

Broad Street Realty Company Profile

Broad Street Realty, Inc owns, operates, develops, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed-use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants, as well as leases its properties.

