Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.06. 9,131,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,023,750. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.97. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

