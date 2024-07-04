Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Short Interest Update

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the May 31st total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 16.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Brinker International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.58. 828,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,209. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.80. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $76.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.52.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $249,303.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,106.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,982.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $249,303.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,106.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,714 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,623. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Brinker International by 3,611.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

