Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Down 9.5% in June

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the May 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Inserra acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,101.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.95. The company had a trading volume of 213,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.18. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.44.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

