Brave Bison Group (LON:BBSN) Shares Down 2%

Brave Bison Group plc (LON:BBSN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.45 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). 639,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,830,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55 ($0.03).

Brave Bison Group Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of £32.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.96.

About Brave Bison Group

Brave Bison Group plc provides digital advertising and technology services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers social media advertising, influencer marketing, paid media, e-commerce software integration, e-commerce system design, and other services.

