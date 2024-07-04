Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,742,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 275,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 152,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Booking by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,166,000 after acquiring an additional 29,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,902.54.

Read Our Latest Report on Booking

Booking Trading Up 0.0 %

BKNG stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $3,916.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,260. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,783.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,634.79. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,624.50 and a 1 year high of $4,040.00. The stock has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.