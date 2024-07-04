Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $182.85 and last traded at $184.31. 2,764,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 5,659,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $113.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.92.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,816 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after buying an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

