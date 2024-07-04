BNB Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.04 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. BNB has a market cap of $77.20 billion and $2.04 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $523.06 or 0.00900585 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,582,932 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,582,980.3913866. The last known price of BNB is 540.15216817 USD and is down -4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2188 active market(s) with $1,907,245,298.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

