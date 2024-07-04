BNB Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.04 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. BNB has a market cap of $77.20 billion and $2.04 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $523.06 or 0.00900585 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,582,932 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,582,980.3913866. The last known price of BNB is 540.15216817 USD and is down -4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2188 active market(s) with $1,907,245,298.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
