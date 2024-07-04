BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 19.78 and last traded at 19.81. 115,271 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 68,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at 19.92.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is 19.90 and its 200 day moving average is 19.57.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th.

