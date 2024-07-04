BluePath Capital Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BluePath Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.82. 15,167,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,282,109. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

