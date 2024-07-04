BluePath Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,763 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,828 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,118,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,657,014. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $189.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.