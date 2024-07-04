BluePath Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 8,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,543,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,469,576. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.26.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DAL. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

