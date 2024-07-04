Bitcoiva (BCA) Price Reaches $6.09 on Exchanges

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 4th. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for approximately $6.09 or 0.00010601 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $97.67 million and $426,592.35 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,416.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.50 or 0.00599997 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00041652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00066057 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 6.32146896 USD and is down -5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $451,686.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.