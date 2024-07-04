Bitcoin Private Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00040464 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00033504 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00014037 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

