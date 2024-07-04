Bitcoin Price Down 5.3% This Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 4th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,147.96 billion and $2.24 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $58,214.76 on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.20 or 0.00587550 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00040126 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00065659 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,719,450 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
