BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.05

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 58127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.
BioRestorative Therapies Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 102.36.
BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company’s two core programs are related to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BioRestorative Therapies
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.