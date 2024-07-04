Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,123.24

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,123.24 ($14.21) and traded as high as GBX 1,182 ($14.95). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,168 ($14.77), with a volume of 211,653 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BYG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.63) to GBX 1,385 ($17.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,359 ($17.19) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,186 ($15.00) to GBX 1,285 ($16.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,178.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,123.63. The company has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,186.14, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,455.45%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Vetch acquired 8,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,238 ($15.66) per share, for a total transaction of £99,510.44 ($125,866.99). Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

