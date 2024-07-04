Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,200 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the May 31st total of 216,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,372.0 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of BDRFF stock opened at $144.30 on Thursday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $127.96 and a 12 month high of $162.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.19.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
