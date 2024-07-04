Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,200 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the May 31st total of 216,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,372.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BDRFF stock opened at $144.30 on Thursday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $127.96 and a 12 month high of $162.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.19.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

