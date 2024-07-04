Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €26.04 ($28.00) and last traded at €26.17 ($28.14). Approximately 2,690,000 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €26.38 ($28.37).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €28.88.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.