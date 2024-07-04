Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRXV) Shares Down 18.1%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BXRXV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 119,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 53,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Baudax Bio Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.