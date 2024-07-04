Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $11.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21. Barclays has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.42.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Barclays by 6,028.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,718,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,239,000 after buying an additional 1,690,339 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Barclays by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,323,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,306,000 after buying an additional 1,621,896 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 1,502.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,165 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,750,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 695,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,840,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

