Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $126.06

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$126.06 and traded as low as C$114.10. Bank of Montreal shares last traded at C$114.83, with a volume of 3,747,853 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMO shares. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$133.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group set a C$122.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$142.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$131.30.

The stock has a market cap of C$84.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.74 by C($0.15). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of C$7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.06 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.2532189 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 82.85%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

