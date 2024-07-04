Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Update

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,948,800 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the May 31st total of 2,669,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,914.7 days.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance
BMDPF stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $5.50.
About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
