Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.95

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.95 and last traded at C$2.98, with a volume of 392702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.09.
Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$946.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58, a PEG ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.63.
Ballard Power Systems Company Profile
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.
