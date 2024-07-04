Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.47

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 29781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$39.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.26.
Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.
