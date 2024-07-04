Axie Infinity (AXS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $42.25 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $770.04 million and $42.25 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $5.22 or 0.00008986 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,538,648 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,526,127.83308938 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.48625254 USD and is down -5.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 464 active market(s) with $38,092,758.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

