Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $385.20

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVGGet Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 385.20 ($4.87) and traded as low as GBX 351.55 ($4.45). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 355 ($4.49), with a volume of 48,094 shares changing hands.

Avingtrans Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 396.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 385.07. The stock has a market cap of £122.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,952.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity at Avingtrans

In other Avingtrans news, insider Stephen McQuillan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.55) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,553.50). Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About Avingtrans

Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

