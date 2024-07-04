Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Shares Acquired by Level Financial Advisors

Level Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.13% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 31,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

AVSC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.55. 23,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,565. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.99 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $988.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

