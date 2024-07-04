Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $245.30

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 245.30 ($3.10) and traded as high as GBX 245.90 ($3.11). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 237.50 ($3.00), with a volume of 10,124 shares.

Audioboom Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £38.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 244.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 256.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Tobin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,324.31). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,593,500. Insiders own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

