Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Atrion Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $454.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $799.87 million, a PE ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.68. Atrion has a 12 month low of $274.98 and a 12 month high of $593.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.74.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.33 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 10.60%.

Atrion Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Atrion

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Atrion’s payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 592.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Further Reading

