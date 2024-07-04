Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $433.82

Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 433.82 ($5.49) and traded as low as GBX 429 ($5.43). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 436.50 ($5.52), with a volume of 49,843 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATYM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Atalaya Mining from GBX 410 ($5.19) to GBX 480 ($6.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.53) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Atalaya Mining Price Performance

Atalaya Mining Cuts Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 434.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 384.05. The firm has a market cap of £616.92 million, a PE ratio of 1,916.30, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,043.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.15), for a total transaction of £315,900 ($399,569.95). 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

