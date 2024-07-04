AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Up 6.1%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.54 and last traded at $11.37. 4,315,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 9,967,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,531 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,805 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 31.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,051,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 250,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.