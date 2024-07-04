ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Down 6.5% in June

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
ASOS Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51.
About ASOS
